Bernie Sanders' Campaign Manager Puts a Brave Face on Biden's Victory But Says The Show Must Go on!

Co-chair of US Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign acknowledges that former Vice President Joe Biden has the momentum in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, yet asserting that the campaign will “move forward.”

“There’s no doubt that the polling and momentum right now is with Vice President Biden,” said California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna “And Senator Sanders acknowledges that.”

He made the comments on CNN Wednesday after Biden won the US states of Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho and Sanders won North Dakota.

Sanders understands “that he is the underdog” after Biden had a “very strong night,” Khanna said.

The Vermont senator will, however, face Biden in a debate on in Phoenix on Sunday.

“He does believe that debates in the past have changed, dramatically, the race,” said his campaign co-chair. “The point now is to move forward for the issues that Senator Sanders has been fighting for.”

Biden took command of the Democratic race in the wake of his victories after the Super Tuesday, which saw other Democrats dropping out and endorsing him, weakening Sanders’ chances winning enough delegates for the nomination.

“I think he’s earned his right to make his case at the debate,” said the California representative. “There are a lot of things he is passionate about in his vision for America, and he feels he owes it to the millions of working-class people who have supported him to continue to raise those issues and share his vision.”

