Berri Would Convene Parliament if No Govt is Formed by End of October

Lebanese President Michel Aoun (C) waits next to the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) at the Lebanese parliament in Beirut. (Joseph Eid / AFP)

Speaker Nabih Berri Wednesday said he would call for a second legislative session of Parliament if a government was not formed by the end of the month, in comments relayed by MPs who attended his weekly meeting.

Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad told reporters that Berri said, “If a government is not formed from today until the end of this month, I will call a legislative session.” Parliament had last month held its first legislative session since being elected in May, endorsing a series of important laws related to healthcare and infrastructure.

Berri also reiterated his call for a speedy government formation in order to deal with the issues Lebanon is facing, including a worsening economic situation.

Tashnag MP Hagop Pakradounian quoted Berri as saying there was some optimism in the formation of a Cabinet but that it may exceed ten days – a deadline Thursday set by Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

Hariri was designated on May 24 to form a new government, yet more than four-and-a-half months later he has been unable to bridge the demands of various political forces over ministerial representation. Hariri Tuesday said the deadline could be extended.

