Israeli Forces Violently Shut Down Santa Claus Protest in Bethlehem
An Israeli soldier tackles a Palestinian protester dressed as Santa Claus or Father Christmas during at a protest against Israel’s separation barrier in the village of Umm Salamunah near the biblical West Bank town of Bethlehem. Israeli guards beat five demonstrators during the protest on Friday, organisers said. Dec. 23, 2007 (AFP/Musa al-Shaer)
Follow >
Click here to add Anadolu Agency as an alert
Disable alert for Anadolu Agency,
Click here to add Bethlehem as an alert
Disable alert for Bethlehem,
Click here to add Donald Trump as an alert
Disable alert for Donald Trump,
Click here to add Gaza Strip as an alert
Disable alert for Gaza Strip,
Click here to add Hisham Abu Shaqra as an alert
Disable alert for Hisham Abu Shaqra,
Click here to add Israeli army as an alert
Disable alert for Israeli army,
Click here to add Jerusalem as an alert
Disable alert for Jerusalem,
Click here to add West Bank as an alert
Disable alert for West Bank
Israeli forces on Saturday violently dispersed a rally staged by hundreds of Palestinians, some of whom were dressed as Santa Claus in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Israeli soldiers used live ammunition, rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the protesters.
A number of demonstrators suffered temporary asphyxiation after inhaling teargas fired by the Israeli army, the correspondent said.
Anadolu Agency photographer Hisham Abu Shaqra was injured while covering the rally after being hit by a teargas canister fired by Israeli soldiers. He was transferred to a hospital for treatment.
Tension has mounted in the Palestinian territories since Dec. 6, when U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, triggering protests across the Arab and Muslim world.
Since then, at least 14 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.
Jerusalem remains at the heart of the perennial Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.
- More than Balfour: 6 Other One-Sided Deals that Dismantled the Middle East
- Palestinian PM Demands British Apology for 'Historical Injustice' of Balfour
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Palestinian protesters injured after clashes with Israeli forces in Bethlehem
- A Merry Christmas gift from Al Bawaba! Santa Claus is coming to Arab town
- Israeli forces crackdown on peaceful Christmas march in Bethlehem
- Forget fairy lights, these Palestinians decorated a Christmas tree with Israeli tear gas canisters
- Nabi Salih's calm before the storm: Protesting Palestinian village takes an Eid hiatus