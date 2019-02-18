Bickering in Iraq's Kirkuk Council Stops Election of Mayor

An Iraqi fighter loyal to Baghdad removes a Kurdish flag from a building in the Altun Kupri region of Kirkuk province on October 20, 2017. (AFP/File)

The Kirkuk provincial council on Monday postponed a session to choose a new governor and a new head for the council in the northern Iraqi province.

The session was postponed "until further notice" due to "disagreement between political blocs", according to a statement issued by the council's media office.

The Kurdish Democratic Union and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan parties, which hold the majority of seats in the provincial council, are at odds over the issue of Kirkuk and other high-profile posts in the semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Notably, a new Cabinet outline for the KRG could not be agreed on due to political disagreements since parliamentary election held on September 20 last year.

