Biden reiterates support for Kyiv in surprise visit

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on a surprise visit Monday, underlining Washington's support for the war-ravaged European nation days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of the country.

Biden met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy nearly shortly after landing in Kyiv.

A day that will go down in history: #US President @JoeBiden — in #Kyiv. This is a powerful signal of support for Ukraine and confidence in our victory 🇺🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/V4Z5jLth3S — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 20, 2023

During the bilateral meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Biden for this visit, stressing that Ukraine is proud that Biden visited the country, while the latter stressed the importance of continuing to provide support for Kyiv.

"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong." - President Biden in #Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/fMNIby3e4g — Orla Guerin (@OrlaGuerin) February 20, 2023

In joint remarks with Zelenskyy, Biden recalled the fears nearly a year ago that Russia’s invasion forces might quickly take city.

"One year later, Kyiv stands," Biden said, jamming his finger for emphasis on his podium decorated with the U.S. and Ukrainian flags, according to The Associated Press.

"And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," he said. "The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you."

Media outlets reported that Biden had visited The Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in St. Michael's Square in Kyiv. Circulating photos also showed the two presidents while they were walking near St. Michael's Cathedral.

Today's historic visit by @POTUS to #Kyiv reminds us that the democratic world must stand together against imperial aggression. But the war won't be over as long as Belarus is under hybrid occupation by Russia. Both #Ukraine & #Belarus must be free to secure peace in Europe. pic.twitter.com/5jmC47RdTP — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) February 20, 2023

This sudden visit by the U.S. president to Ukraine is his first visit since the Russian invasion, which coincides with its first anniversary on Feb. 24.

Previously, the White House announced that Biden would visit Poland, Ukraine's neighbor, on Tuesday and Wednesday, but made no mention to Ukraine being on his itinerary, apparently for security reasons.

Biden's promised visit to Poland is said to be carrying a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. will continue its support for Ukraine, as long as it takes. During the visit, he will discuss further support to Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Sunday that Poland is in talks with the Biden administration about increasing the U.S. troop presence in his country, as Biden prepares to visit Poland to mark one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/2tfwYdsi3h — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 19, 2023

Biden is scheduled to meet in the Polish capital Warsaw on Tuesday with Polish President Andrzej Duda, while on Wednesday he will meet with the "Bucharest 9" group, which includes countries from Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

🇺🇦 The center of #Kiev is blocked, - the arrival of western "investors" is reported.

The reason has not yet been officially announced. According to some reports, US President Joe Biden may secretly visit #Ukraine today ahead of his official visit to #Poland. pic.twitter.com/nqkYZXEgn2 — Feher_Junior (@Feher_Junior) February 20, 2023

Early in the day, air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv while the city center was sealed off before the arrival of an 'important visitor', whose identity was not disclosed.

Yes, confirmed @POTUS in #Kyiv. Welcome Mr President! Looking forward to the announcements following the air raid sirens experience — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) February 20, 2023

U.S. has been the forefront of nations to support Ukraine, since the onset of the invasion, and the value of the military, economic and humanitarian assistance it provided or which it pledged to provide is estimated at approximately $29.3 billion.