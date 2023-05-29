Biden calls Uganda anti-gay law ‘tragic violation’ of human rights

ALBAWABA In a statement issued on Monday, President Joe Biden strongly denounced Uganda's anti-gay legislation, urging for its immediate repeal and considering the potential imposition of sanctions.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has signed one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ laws, including the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," in defiance of Western condemnations and potential sanctions from aid donors.

BREAKING: Biden calls Uganda anti-gay law a ‘tragic violation’ of human rights, urges repealhttps://t.co/P0RTQoKsSX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 29, 2023

Biden expressed his deep concern, describing Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act as a grievous infringement upon universal human rights. He emphasized that such a law does not reflect the values of the Ugandan people and poses a significant threat to the country's economic growth prospects.

"The enactment of this legislation is a tragic violation of fundamental human rights that undermines the progress and well-being of the entire nation," stated President Biden, conveying his firm stance on the matter.

"No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination," Biden said. "It is wrong."