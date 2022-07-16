Biden Comes to Saudi Arabia For Oil

US President Joe Biden strongly affirmed the United States continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial defense, and facilitating the Kingdom’s ability to obtain necessary capabilities to defend its people and territory against external threats.



In a joint statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) early Saturday, Saudi Arabia and the United States have reiterated their commitment to the stability of global energy markets.



In the statement released after Biden held talks with King Salman and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the United states also welcomed the kingdom's commitment to support balanced global oil markets in order to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The two countries agreed on consulting regularly on global energy markets in the short and long terms, and also to work together as strategic partners in climate and energy transition.



The countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields of 5G networks, cybersecurity, space exploration and public health.



Biden welcomed Saudi Arabia's fresh signing of the NASA-led Artemis Accords, an outer space exploration treaty.



The US president praised the role the Kingdom played in supporting the UN cease-fire efforts in Yemen.



The two sides affirmed the importance of resolving international disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means, and alleviating humanitarian crises through economic and financial support to the region’s countries most in need. They affirmed the importance of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The US commended the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative, and welcomed Saudi Arabia’s participation at the recent Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.



The two countries underscored the need to further deter Iran’s interference in the internal affairs of other countries, its support for terrorism through its armed proxies, and its efforts to destabilize the security and stability of the region. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States stressed the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.



The US welcomed the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, its blueprint for transformative economic and social reforms, and its efforts to increase women’s economic participation and promote interfaith dialogue. Saudi Arabia welcomed greater US private sector investment in the Kingdom.



The US welcomed Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo in 2030. The Saudi side noted the importance for the region of the 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar and welcomed the United States serving as host for the World Cup in 2026.



Both sides affirmed their strong support for the UN-brokered truce in Yemen and stressed the importance of extending the truce and making progress to transform the truce into a lasting peace agreement. Biden expressed his appreciation for the role King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have played in achieving and renewing the truce.



Regarding Israel-Palestinian issues, the two sides underscored their enduring commitment to a two-state solution, wherein a sovereign and contiguous Palestinian state lives side-by-side in peace and security with Israel, as the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in accordance with the internationally-recognized parameters and the Arab Peace Initiative.



The two sides decided to expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas discussed in this meeting, prior to the next annual Strategic Dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the United States to be held in the Kingdom later this year.