  Biden-Herzog meet adds to Arab despair

Biden-Herzog meet adds to Arab despair

Published October 27th, 2022 - 06:29 GMT
Herzog, Biden in the White House
US President Joe Biden (R) meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 26, 2022. (AFP)

The US and Israeli presidents discussed a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual concern Wednesday and vowed to deepen cooperation between their two nations.

The meeting between Joe Biden and Isaac Herzog at the White House tackled Iran, the Palestine question and the Lebanon-Israel maritime deal, among other things, according to a statement from the White House.

"The two discussed the enduring strength of the U.S.-Israel partnership, ways to further deepen cooperation between the two countries, and the United States’ unshakeable commitment to Israel’s security," said the statement.

They also discussed the threats posed by Iran and its proxies.

Biden “emphasized his Administration’s pledge to ensure Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon," it added.

Biden and Herzog also celebrated the forthcoming conclusion of an agreement resolving a maritime boundary dispute between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the US.

The US president "praised Israel’s statecraft and courage and noted that the agreement will set the stage for a more stable and prosperous region and harness vital new energy resources for the world," said the statement.

Biden also highlighted US support for Israel’s further regional integration into the Arab world, including through the Negev Forum process.

"He also welcomed Israel’s restoration of an ambassador as part of improved diplomatic relations with Turkiye," said the statement.

- Anti-Semitism

"Additionally, Biden condemned the persistent scourge of anti-Semitism, including anti-Israel bias in international fora. In that regard, the President reaffirmed the United States’ strong opposition to the open-ended and biased nature of the UN Commission of Inquiry established in May 2021, which continues a longstanding pattern of unfairly singling out Israel and does nothing to establish conditions for peace," it added.

The two men also discussed situation in the West Bank, with Biden highlighting the importance of taking steps to deescalate the security situation there.

"President Biden underscored that a negotiated two-state solution remains the best avenue to achieve a lasting peace and underlined the need to take continued steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, which are critical to peace, security and prosperity," the statement said.

The leaders also discussed the importance of promoting coexistence and weakening extremists who promote hatred and violence, it added.

This article was reproduced from its original source 

Tags:Isaac HerzogJoe BidenWhite HouseLebanonWashingtonIranUkraineRussia

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

