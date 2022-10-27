Biden-Herzog meet adds to Arab despair

The US and Israeli presidents discussed a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual concern Wednesday and vowed to deepen cooperation between their two nations.

The meeting between Joe Biden and Isaac Herzog at the White House tackled Iran, the Palestine question and the Lebanon-Israel maritime deal, among other things, according to a statement from the White House.

Pro-Palestine activists stood yesterday in solidarity with the Palestine cause before the White House, Washington in protest of US President Joe Biden meeting with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog. pic.twitter.com/zP4JuDbIkS — In Palestine- Today (@IPalToday) October 26, 2022

"The two discussed the enduring strength of the U.S.-Israel partnership, ways to further deepen cooperation between the two countries, and the United States’ unshakeable commitment to Israel’s security," said the statement.

They also discussed the threats posed by Iran and its proxies.

Anti Zionist Orthodox Jews protested today against Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/1EdbjZTtPY — #SupportPalestine #BDS #Yemen #Kashmir #Assange (@ChristineJameis) October 26, 2022

Biden “emphasized his Administration’s pledge to ensure Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon," it added.

Biden and Herzog also celebrated the forthcoming conclusion of an agreement resolving a maritime boundary dispute between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the US.

The US president "praised Israel’s statecraft and courage and noted that the agreement will set the stage for a more stable and prosperous region and harness vital new energy resources for the world," said the statement.

Biden also highlighted US support for Israel’s further regional integration into the Arab world, including through the Negev Forum process.

President Biden and Israeli President Herzog pic.twitter.com/aiLXX6UwjD — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) October 26, 2022

"He also welcomed Israel’s restoration of an ambassador as part of improved diplomatic relations with Turkiye," said the statement.

- Anti-Semitism

"Additionally, Biden condemned the persistent scourge of anti-Semitism, including anti-Israel bias in international fora. In that regard, the President reaffirmed the United States’ strong opposition to the open-ended and biased nature of the UN Commission of Inquiry established in May 2021, which continues a longstanding pattern of unfairly singling out Israel and does nothing to establish conditions for peace," it added.

The two men also discussed situation in the West Bank, with Biden highlighting the importance of taking steps to deescalate the security situation there.

I was honored to welcome President @Isaac_Herzog of Israel to the White House today.



We discussed the enduring strength of the bond between our two countries, and I underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. pic.twitter.com/VkbGBmBV38 — President Biden (@POTUS) October 26, 2022

"President Biden underscored that a negotiated two-state solution remains the best avenue to achieve a lasting peace and underlined the need to take continued steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, which are critical to peace, security and prosperity," the statement said.

The leaders also discussed the importance of promoting coexistence and weakening extremists who promote hatred and violence, it added.

This article was reproduced from its original source