Biden to Iran: your attacks won't go unpunished

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden said he does not seek a conflict with Iran, but warned that Washington will "act forcefully" to protect Americans.

After a burst of deadly violence between U.S. forces and suspected Iranian proxies in Syria, the Biden administration warned that while it wants to avoid a wider confrontation, indiscriminate attacks on U.S. troops would not go unpunished. https://t.co/k8fwxVmBBr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 25, 2023

The warning followed U.S. military air strikes carried out Friday against what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed forces in Syria. They were identified as being affiliated to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The airstrikes were in retaliation for a drone attack on U.S. service members carried out by the unmanned ariel vehicle believed to be of Iranian origin in Syria.

"Make no mistake: the United States does not...seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people," Biden told reporters during a visit to Canada, where he discussed closer cooperation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Guardian reported.

Asked whether there should be a higher cost for Iran, Biden reportedly replied: "We’re not going to stop."

Pres. Biden remarks on deadly strikes made on U.S. base in Syria by what are believed to be Iranian-backed groups, saying "the United States does not... seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people." https://t.co/hWYqgmdE6m pic.twitter.com/4SnWXT4SEF — ABC News (@ABC) March 24, 2023

Officials said a U.S. service member was wounded in Friday's strikes, the latest between Iran-backed forces and U.S. personnel. Thursday's drone killed an American contractor and wounded five U.S troops and another contractor.

Reuters reported that the U.S. retaliatory strikes left a total of 19 dead, according to the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The war monitor said air raids killed three Syrian troops, 11 Syrian fighters in pro-government militias and five non-Syrian fighters who were aligned with the government.

The monitor's head, Rami Abdel Rahman, told Reuters he "could not specify the nationalities of the foreigners." The news agency said it "was unable to independently confirm the toll."