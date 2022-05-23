Biden Says The US Would Defend Taiwan to The Hilt

In a shift away from ambiguity, President Joe Biden said on Monday May 5, 2022, that the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if China invaded the island.

"That's the commitment we made," he said. "We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it ... but the idea that Taiwan can be taken by force is just not appropriate."

Biden's statement confirming the United States' military support for Taiwan is one of strongest he has made on the issue to date. It also comes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Biden made direct comparisons to in his statements on China and Taiwan.

He said China does not have the "jurisdiction to take Taiwan by force" and that an invasion launched by China would "dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine."

China views Taiwan, which operates as an independent country separate from mainland China, as a rogue province that needs to be re-unified.

Biden said that Western support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion must not waver because it sets an example for similar scenarios such as an invasion of Taiwan by China. "What signal does that send to China about the cost of ... attempting to take Taiwan by force?" Biden said.

He added that, although he believes it is unlikely for China to invade Taiwan, he also believes it depends on how strongly the world makes it clear that there would be a price to pay for an invasion.

China in turn condemned Biden's statements and warned not to underestimate its resolve and stance on Taiwan. "No one should underestimate the firm resolve, staunch will and strong ability of the Chinese people in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity," a spokesperson with China's foreign ministry said in a statement.