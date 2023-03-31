Biden urges Russia to free US reporter Gershkovich

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russia Friday to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, an American citizen who has been accused of spying for his government.

"Let him go," Biden told reporters when asked about Gershkovich’s arrest.

Asked about @WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, an accredited American reporter, who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, President Biden said, "Let him go" and added there is a process. pic.twitter.com/rdT4376D4Y — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 31, 2023

Russia's state news agency TASS said that Gershkovich, who is in custody since three days ago, was ordered to remain in detention until May 29.

Biden, who stopped to talk to the press for a brief gaggle outside the White House before boarding Marine One, then said there is a "process" regarding Gershkovich.