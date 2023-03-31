  1. Home
  3. Biden urges Russia to free US reporter Gershkovich

Published March 31st, 2023 - 04:00 GMT
Highlights
U.S. President Biden urges the release of American journalist Evan Gershkovich.

ALBAWABA - U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russia Friday to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, an American citizen who has been accused of spying for his government.

"Let him go," Biden told reporters when asked about Gershkovich’s arrest.

Russia's state news agency TASS said that Gershkovich, who is in custody since three days ago, was ordered to remain in detention until May 29. 

Biden, who stopped to talk to the press for a brief gaggle outside the White House before boarding Marine One, then said there is a "process" regarding Gershkovich.

