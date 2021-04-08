Biden Voices Strong Support For King Abdullah

  1. Home
Published April 8th, 2021 - 07:04 GMT
US President Biden expresses strong support for Jordan's King Abdullah
US President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure investment from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus on April 7, 2021, in Washington, DC. Biden on Wednesday said Congress should pass his $2 trillion infrastructure plan to ensure US global leadership in the face of rising power China. Brendan Smialowski / AFP
Biden voices importance of King Abdullah II’s leadership to the United States and the region.

US President Joe Biden voiced on Wednesday strong support for Jordan's King Abdullah during their first telephone call following a royal rift that saw the Kingdom's crown prince placed under house arrest.

Biden expressed "strong U.S. support for Jordan," and further underscored "the importance of King Abdullah II’s leadership to the United States and the region" during their conversation, the White House said in a statement.


"Together they discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the United States, Jordan’s important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues," it said. "The President also affirmed that the United States supports a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Abdullah announced earlier Wednesday that the "rift" with his half-brother Prince Hamzah has ended and he is now in the palace with his family.

"I am talking to you today ... to assure you that strife has ceased, and that our Jordan is safe and stable," the king told Jordanians in a letter released by the Royal Court, praising security forces for protecting the country.

On Sunday, authorities announced "preliminary investigations" that indicated Prince Hamzah was involved with "foreign parties" in "attempts to destabilize the security of the country," and "mobilizing citizens against the state."

Hamzah denied the allegations in a video later during the day.

