  Biden's tells El Sisi of the need to respect human rights in Sharm venue

Published November 12th, 2022 - 04:44 GMT
Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the COP27 climate conference in Egypt s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 11, 2022. AFP

ALBAWABA - US president Joe Biden arrived in Egypt's Sharm Al Sheikh on Friday to attend the UN global climate summit COP27. 

“The President heads to COP27 with historic momentum on climate, thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and other significant steps that put us on an enduring path towards meeting our ambitions and clean energy goals,” said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan according to Anadolu.

COP27 is a global event with many world leaders attending to iron out steps to reduce global warming and the reduction of emissions. Its being widely covered by the world media and including social media websites. 

Reports also show Biden meet with the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and raised the issue of human rights, the White House said on Friday according to UPI, stating that El-Sisi's government has faced criticism for its crackdown on political prisoners.

In a White House statement about the meeting it said the US president raised the importance of human rights and the respect for fundamental freedoms.

Just yesterday, Egyptian authorities said they have performed a "medical intervention" on jailed pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has been on a hunger strike the US news agency reported.

It added that Fattah stopped drinking water on Sunday to mark the COP27 climate summit in the popular resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. His plight has become symbolic of the larger 60,000 political prisoners human rights groups estimate are being held in that country.

