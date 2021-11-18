Black Day in Sudan: 15 People Shot Dead by Police in Anti-Coup Protests

ALBAWABA - Sudan is up-in-arms. There is no end in sight to the popular protests going on in the country.

#NSTworld Sudanese security forces shot dead at least 15 anti-coup protesters and wounded dozens more on Wednesday, medics said, in the bloodiest day since the military's October 25 takeover.#Sudan #Military #Protests https://t.co/GHqPibg2U8 — New Straits Times (@NST_Online) November 18, 2021

Worse than that is the fact at least 15 protesters were killed, Wednesday in demonstration against the military coup. The security forces targeted protesters in Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri according to social media posts.



It adds the security forces also blocked access to hospitals in what could be the most violent reaction yet to the public protests.

At least 15 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in #Sudan , medics say #SUDAN_COUP https://t.co/eJo3QZv5Dv — The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) November 18, 2021

This is being described as the deadliest day involved in the anti-coup demonstrations with thousands taking to the streets and facing live bullets and teargas. Sudan police however denied that live bullets were fired.



Reports by AFP confirm that teargas was fired on protesters and caused casualties according to eye witness reports. This is while phone lines and the internet has been severed.

#BREAKING Protest starts in Sudan capital, phone lines and internet cut: AFP pic.twitter.com/1BJPtIdfcb — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 17, 2021

One Nafsia Eltahir blogger says communication in Sudan is even harder today, with mobile lines being cut ahead of protests, meaning people can't call each other inside the country. This comes ahead of protests this afternoon across the capital and country.

The fatalities -- all in Khartoum, especially its northern districts -- raised to 39 the death toll from unrest since the military seized power, a pro-democracy doctors' union said. Hundreds more have been wounded. | https://t.co/wUkaiTflg9 | #VisionUpdates — The New Vision (@newvisionwire) November 18, 2021



Meanwhile the French news agency reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have told the Sudan military leadership that the country stood to regain access to much-needed international aid if it restores the "legitimacy" of civilian government usurped after last month's coup.

