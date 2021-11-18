Black Day in Sudan: 15 People Shot Dead by Police in Anti-Coup Protests

  1. Home
  3. Black Day in Sudan: 15 People Shot by Police in Anti-Coup Protests

Published November 18th, 2021 - 08:58 GMT
A man holds a Sudanese national flag before flames at a barricade as people protest against the military coup in Sudan, in the east of capital Khartoum on November 13, 2021. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Sudan is up-in-arms. There is no end in sight to the popular protests going on in the country. 

Worse than that is the fact at least 15 protesters were killed, Wednesday in demonstration against the military coup. The security forces targeted protesters in Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri according to social media posts. 


It adds the security forces also blocked access to hospitals in what could be the most violent reaction yet to the public protests.

This is being described as the deadliest day involved in the anti-coup demonstrations with thousands taking to the streets and facing live bullets and teargas. Sudan police however denied that live bullets were fired.


Reports by AFP confirm that teargas was fired on protesters and caused casualties according to eye witness reports. This is while phone lines and the internet has been severed.

One Nafsia Eltahir blogger says communication in Sudan is even harder today, with mobile lines being cut ahead of protests, meaning people can't call each other inside the country. This comes ahead of protests this afternoon across the capital and country.


Meanwhile the French news agency reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have told the Sudan military leadership that the country stood to regain access to much-needed international aid if it restores the "legitimacy" of civilian government usurped after last month's coup.
 

