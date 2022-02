An explosion was reported near the Ukrainian capital's city center on Sunday, Al-Jazeera reported.

عاجل | مراسل #الجزيرة: دوي انفجار بالقرب من مركز مدينة كييف — الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) February 27, 2022

According to the Ukrainian army, Russia has conducted 5 raids and launched 16 missiles at various cities in the country since midnight.

Furthermore, Kyiv's mayor said that the death toll among civilians reached 10, including a child in Kyiv.