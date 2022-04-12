  1. Home
  3. Blast Kills One, Injures 7 Others in Southern Lebanon

Published April 12th, 2022 - 05:09 GMT
At least 1 person killed, 7 injured in explosion in southern Lebanon. (Twitter)
Explosion occurred near office of Shia Amal Movement, says Al Arabiya television network

At least one person was killed and seven others were injured in an explosion near Sidon in southern Lebanon, local media reported early Tuesday.

The Al Arabiya television network reported that the explosion occurred near the office of the Shia Amal Movement.

Images and videos were shared on social media of the damage in the affected area and the wounded brought to a hospital in the region.

Lebanese authorities have yet to issue a statement on the incident.

 

