  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Blast in Lebanon's Nabi Chit Village Reported

Blast in Lebanon's Nabi Chit Village Reported

Published December 28th, 2021 - 11:35 GMT
Breaking News
Highlights
The reason behind the blast is still unknown yet.

Lebanese state media has reported on Tuesday an explosion in Al-Nabi Chit village.

The reason behind the blast is still unknown yet. However, some social media users claimed that it might be an Israeli attack.

Al-Nabi Chit village is located in the Valley of Beqa' and District of Ba'albek in Lebanon

Tags:Breaking newsLebanonLebanese media

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...