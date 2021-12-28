Blast in Lebanon's Nabi Chit Village Reported

Lebanese state media has reported on Tuesday an explosion in Al-Nabi Chit village.

سماع دوي انفجار في جرود بلدة النبي شيت شرقي بعلبك وصل صوته إلى أرجاء البقاع لم تعرف أسبابه بعد pic.twitter.com/qMuDIaR1uU — nbnlebanon (@nbntweets) December 28, 2021

The reason behind the blast is still unknown yet. However, some social media users claimed that it might be an Israeli attack.

Al-Nabi Chit village is located in the Valley of Beqa' and District of Ba'albek in Lebanon