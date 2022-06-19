Blast Reported Near Baghdad's Intelligence Headquarter

An Iraqi security source said an explosion took place near an office of the intelligence agency in Baghdad, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Shafaq News agency, no casualties were reported in the bomb blast as it happened near the office's fence.

انفجار عبوة ناسفة قرب مقر المخابرات وسط العاصمة العراقية بغداد. — ZaidBenjamin زيد بنيامين (@ZaidBenjamin5) June 19, 2022

No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the incident. Iraqi officials have also yet to make a statement about who targeted the Iraqi intelligence agency's office in the capital Baghdad.