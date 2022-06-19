  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Blast Reported Near Baghdad's Intelligence Headquarter

Blast Reported Near Baghdad's Intelligence Headquarter

Published June 19th, 2022 - 06:19 GMT
intelligence agency

An Iraqi security source said an explosion took place near an office of the intelligence agency in Baghdad, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Shafaq News agency, no casualties were reported in the bomb blast as it happened near the office's fence.

No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the incident. Iraqi officials have also yet to make a statement about who targeted the Iraqi intelligence agency's office in the capital Baghdad.

Tags:intelligence agencyBaghdadIraqBlast

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...