Blast targets Afghan's deputy governor's funeral

ALBAWABA - Causalities were reported after a blast that targeted a condolence council for the deputy governor of Badakhshan province in northern Afghanistan, media outlets reported on Thursday.

Deaths and injuries were reported in the blast on Thursday while people were offering condolence following the death of the deputy governor of Badakhshan province, Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi.

Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi was killed with his driver in a car blast on Wednesday, the provincial spokesperson said in a statement.