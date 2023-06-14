Blinken reproved over the phone amid Beijing visit

ALBAWABA - Over a phone call earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, where the latter emphasized China's refusal to the U.S. having a hand in their internal affairs.
In his call with Qin Gang, Blinken discussed “the importance of maintaining open lines of communication” to responsibly manage US-China relations to “avoid miscalculation and conflict,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement, CNN reported.
On his end, Blinken stressed the importance of keeping strings attached with China as communication is important "to avoid miscalculation and conflict". He also discussed a wide range of bilateral and global matters.
Speculations about Blinken's visit date to China this month have been roaming the internet, however, no official date has been released till now.