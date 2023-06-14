Blinken reproved over the phone amid Beijing visit

ALBAWABA - Over a phone call earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, where the latter emphasized China's refusal to the U.S. having a hand in their internal affairs.

In his call with Qin Gang, Blinken discussed “the importance of maintaining open lines of communication” to responsibly manage US-China relations to “avoid miscalculation and conflict,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement, CNN reported.

#UPDATE China's foreign minister Qin Gang has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that relations between the two countries are facing "new difficulties and challenges", Beijing says.



"Since the beginning of the year, Sino-American relations have faced new difficulties and… pic.twitter.com/vYzHcmG2wi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 14, 2023

On his end, Blinken stressed the importance of keeping strings attached with China as communication is important "to avoid miscalculation and conflict". He also discussed a wide range of bilateral and global matters.

Speculations about Blinken's visit date to China this month have been roaming the internet, however, no official date has been released till now.