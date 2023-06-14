Blinken reproved over the phone amid Beijing visit

  1. Home
Published June 14th, 2023 - 06:46 GMT
Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a Chiefs of Mission reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 13, 2023, and (R) China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang waves after a press conference at the Media Center of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS and NOEL CELIS / AFP).

ALBAWABA - Over a phone call earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, where the latter emphasized  China's refusal to the U.S. having a hand in their internal affairs.

In his call with Qin Gang, Blinken discussed “the importance of maintaining open lines of communication” to responsibly manage US-China relations to “avoid miscalculation and conflict,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement, CNN reported. 

On his end, Blinken stressed the importance of keeping strings attached with China as communication is important "to avoid miscalculation and conflict". He also discussed a wide range of bilateral and global matters. 

Speculations about Blinken's visit date to China this month have been roaming the internet, however, no official date has been released till now. 

