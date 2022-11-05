Boat carrying asylum seekers sinks, 23 killed

  1. Home
Published November 5th, 2022 - 05:37 GMT
Bodies of 5 children recovered, say Greek authorities

At least 23 bodies were pulled out after a boat carrying asylum seekers sank in the Aegean Sea, Greek officials said Friday.

Five children were among the dead from Tuesday's boat wreck, according to the Greek coast guard.

Twelve people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been rescued. Two of those rescued are alleged smugglers and they were arrested.

The asylum seekers include those from Egypt, Afghanistan and Iran.

Survivors said there were 68 people on the boat. A distress call was sent to the European emergency number 112 by the asylum seekers after the boat sank, according to the coast guard.

A search and rescue operation is underway for those still missing.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

