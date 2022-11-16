  1. Home
Bodies of little girls found in Syrian camp with severed heads

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published November 16th, 2022 - 09:00 GMT
In al Hol Camp
In al Hol Camp ( Photo: Delil SOULEIMAN/AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Two bodies were found in Syria's Al Hol Camp, Tuesday and belonged to young Egyptian girls aged 11 and 13 with their heads severed. This is being reported all over the social media.

The United Nations is incensed at the latest horrible murders. The  UN's deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq put it this way: ''We've been drawing attention to the poor conditions at the Al‑Hol camp for some time now, and this is another extremely sad reminder of how bad the conditions are.'' 

In reference to the murders he added these need ''...to be thoroughly condemned and thoroughly investigated.'' The beheaded bodies were found in the sewage system of the camp that houses thousands of women and children of ISIS suspects. 

The camp is run by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces that is supported by the United States with the latest murders being reported by the Syrian Human Rights Observatory with many hashtags on the social media. 

The Al-Hol camp houses 55,000 suspected Daesh/ISIS members and their families from Syria, Iraq and 60 other countries with more than half of the residents being children. Some countries, including Türkiye, Russia and Kazakhstan have repatriated citizens but Western nations have shown a reluctance to address the situation Anadolu reports.

 

