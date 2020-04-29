Bomb Blast Goes Off in The Syrian Town of Afrin

A car planted with an explosive device detonated in Afrin, northwestern Syria late Tuesday.

No casualties were reported, although the blast caused damage to the surrounding area.

Security forces believe it to be the work of the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Earlier in the evening, the YPG/PKK carried out a terrorist attack in Afrin using a bomb-rigged fuel tanker. At least 40 civilians were killed, including 11 children, and 47 others wounded, according to Turkey's Defense Ministry.



Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

