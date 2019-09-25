Bomb Blast Near Police Bus Leaves 5 Injured in Turkey

Highlights
Roadside explosive slightly injures 1 police, 4 civilians in attack targeting police vehicle, says official.
A police vehicle was targeted on Wednesday by a terror attack in southeastern Turkey, a local official said.
Mahmut Demirtas, the provincial governor of Adana, said a police official and four bystanders were slightly injured by a bomb that targeted a bus carrying police personnel.
Demirtas said that either an improvised explosive device or a different kind of bomb may have been used in the attack in the central Yuregir district.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi