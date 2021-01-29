  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Bomb Explosion Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Several Vehicles Damaged

Bomb Explosion Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Several Vehicles Damaged

Published January 29th, 2021 - 01:36 GMT
Indian policemen close a road leading towards the Israeli embassy. (File photo: AFP)
Indian policemen close a road leading towards the Israeli embassy. (File photo: AFP)

An explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday. 


Indian police said that the explosion was caused by Improvised Explosive Device (IED).   

There were no casualties and no damage was caused to the embassy building, the ministry said. According to Indian police, it caused damage to several vehicles in the area.

"The incident is under investigation by Indian authorities, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities," according to the ministry's statement. "The foreign minister is being regularly updated on the incident and instructed [officials on the ground] to take all necessary security measures."

On February 13, 2012 two bombs were planted on Israeli diplomatic cars in New Delhi, India and Tbilisi, Georgia targeting Israeli diplomats. The bomb in Tbilisi failed to detonate and was defused by Georgian police while the one in New Delhi exploded and wounded an embassy staffer. Israel later accused Iran of perpetrating the attacks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.  

Via SyndiGate.info


All rights reserved © The Jerusalem Post 1995 - 2021

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...