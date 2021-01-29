Bomb Explosion Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Several Vehicles Damaged

An explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday.



Indian police said that the explosion was caused by Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

There were no casualties and no damage was caused to the embassy building, the ministry said. According to Indian police, it caused damage to several vehicles in the area.

An explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, damaging several vehicles. The motive and target are still unclear.https://t.co/uUHkaDMmuJ — Thomas Abi-Hanna (@ThomasRiddIe) January 29, 2021

"The incident is under investigation by Indian authorities, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities," according to the ministry's statement. "The foreign minister is being regularly updated on the incident and instructed [officials on the ground] to take all necessary security measures."

Photos reportedly from the scene of the IED explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, damage caused to a number of vehicles, no injurieshttps://t.co/dgzZJlu4pz pic.twitter.com/XoNJKajhq5 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 29, 2021

On February 13, 2012 two bombs were planted on Israeli diplomatic cars in New Delhi, India and Tbilisi, Georgia targeting Israeli diplomats. The bomb in Tbilisi failed to detonate and was defused by Georgian police while the one in New Delhi exploded and wounded an embassy staffer. Israel later accused Iran of perpetrating the attacks.

