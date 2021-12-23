Bomb Explosion Outside Passport Office in Kabul

ALBAWABA - An massive explosion occurred outside the passport office in Kabul. Afgahni officials say the explosion was outside the gate of the Afghani capital.
#BREAKING— Aamaj News (@aamajnews24) December 23, 2021
Explosion heard near to the gate of Kabul passport directorate
Details to follow…#aamajnews pic.twitter.com/Qq04u9zvUp
The social media as well as media websites are reporting the news. This is a developing story and casualties are not yet reported.
Breaking: An explosion occurred in front of the passport department in #Kabul. There is no information available yet about casualties. pic.twitter.com/aV7pm4D7ct— Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) December 23, 2021
