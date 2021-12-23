  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Bomb Explosion Outside Passport Office in Kabul

Bomb Explosion Outside Passport Office in Kabul

Published December 23rd, 2021 - 09:23 GMT
Breaking news
Breaking news

ALBAWABA - An massive explosion occurred outside the passport office in Kabul. Afgahni officials say the explosion was outside the gate of the Afghani capital. 


The social media as well as media websites are reporting the news. This is a developing story and casualties are not yet reported.
 

 

Tags:AfghanistanKabulTalibanISIS

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...