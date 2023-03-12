Bombing on Syrian countryside injures 3 soldiers

ALBAWABA - On Sunday, three Syrian soldiers were wounded in shelling, suspected to be Israeli, in the countryside of Tartous and Hama.

Syrian media reported that rocket fire of unknown origin targeted some points in the countryside of Tartous and Hama, wounding three soldiers and causing some material losses.

Damascus pointed the finger of blame at Israel.

Some sources circulated that the Israeli warplanes from northern Lebanon targeted the Syrian points, but the Syrian air defense media intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them.

Israel did not respond, by denial or affirmation, to the accusations leveled at it by Damascus.