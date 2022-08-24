Boris Johnson Arrives in Kyiv to Celebrate Independence Day

  1. Home
Published August 24th, 2022 - 01:39 GMT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in the capital of Ukraine to celebrate its independence day on August 24th.

Johnson was welcomed by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with several officials at a huge ceremony.

Ukraine today celebrates its independence day along with a 6-month anniversary of the start of the Russian war on Ukraine which started when the Russian president announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine on February 24th.

