Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn Clash Over Brexit in First TV Debate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn have clashed over Brexit in the first TV debate ahead of the country’s general election.

In a testy election debate on Tuesday in Salford in Greater Manchester, both leaders tried to cast doubt on the other’s pledges.

Johnson, the country’s Conservative Party leader, promised Britain would leave the EU on January 31 and that he would secure a new trade deal with the bloc by the end of 2020.

"We certainly will come out [of the EU] on January the 31st, because we have a deal ... that is oven-ready," Johnson said in the debate.

"Will you campaign for leave or remain?" Johnson asked Corbyn, attacking him for his alleged lack of clarity on the matter.

Corbyn said he would renegotiate a Brexit deal with the EU and give British voters the final decision and respect their choice.

Corbyn wants to negotiate a new exit deal and put it to a referendum within six months alongside the option to remain in the bloc.

In addition to Brexit, the two leaders were questioned about issues ranging from anti-Semitism to Prince Andrew and the future of the NHS.

Asked about Prince Andrew's sexual abuse allegations, Corbyn said there were serious questions to be answered.

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, is facing growing backlash over his friendship with late US financier Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured for him by Epstein, who killed himself in a US prison in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Asked about their positions on the UK monarchy, Corbyn said it needs some improvement while Johnson called it beyond reproach.

A survey taken immediately after the debate suggested that 51 percent of respondents said Johnson performed best overall while 49-percent said Corbyn was stronger.

A general election is scheduled to be held in the United Kingdom on December 12.

This article has been adapted from its original source.