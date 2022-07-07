  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Boris Johnson Officially Resigns as Britain's Conservative Party Leader

Boris Johnson Officially Resigns as Britain's Conservative Party Leader

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published July 7th, 2022 - 11:31 GMT
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his official resignation as a Conservative Party leader. The politician revealed it during a public speech in front of the parliament building, known as 'Downing Street', on Thursday, July 7th.

Also ReadBoris Johnson to Resign TODAY as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Resign TODAY as UK Prime Minister

In his speech, the Prime Minister thanked those who voted for him during the 2019 elections. The resignation came following mass resignation by dozens of ministers in the parliament.

Johnson also added that he will continue to serve as a Prime Minister until a new Conservative Party leader is chosen.

Tags:Boris JohnsonukPrime Minister

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...