Boris Johnson Officially Resigns as Britain's Conservative Party Leader

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his official resignation as a Conservative Party leader. The politician revealed it during a public speech in front of the parliament building, known as 'Downing Street', on Thursday, July 7th.

BREAKING: UK PM Boris Johnson announces resignation — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 7, 2022

In his speech, the Prime Minister thanked those who voted for him during the 2019 elections. The resignation came following mass resignation by dozens of ministers in the parliament.

Johnson also added that he will continue to serve as a Prime Minister until a new Conservative Party leader is chosen.