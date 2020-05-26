  1. Home
  3. Brazil Confirms Total of More Than 23K Fatalities from COVID-19

Published May 26th, 2020 - 07:05 GMT
Health personnel of a medical emergency response service carry Brazilian Eladio Lopes, 79, -infected with the new coronavirus- on a stretcher to be transferred on an ambulance boat from the community of Portel to a hospital in Breves, on Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, on May 25, 2020. Ambulance boat services allow critical COVID-19 patients to be tranferred in very remote areas surrounded by water in Brazil. TARSO SARRAF / AFP
Highlights
Brazil on Tuesday confirmed a total of 23,473 fatalities from the Coronavirus as 807 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry data, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 374,898 with 11,687 new cases registered in a day.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, is the world’s second worst-hit country after the US in terms of the number of cases.

The pandemic has killed more than 346,200 worldwide, with nearly 5.5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have reached nearly 2.23 million, according to a running tally of the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

