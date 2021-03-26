Brazil Logs 100,000 New Covids in 24 Hours With Under 3,000 Deaths

  1. Home
Published March 26th, 2021 - 05:56 GMT
COVID-19 cases in Brazil spikes to 100K
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he speaks during the announcement of support measures to philanthropic hospitals in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on March 25, 2021. Brazil's death toll in the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 300,000 on March 24, as a deadly surge that has pushed hospitals to the brink made it the second country after the United States to pass the bleak milestone. EVARISTO SA / AFP
More than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases, 2,777 fatalities reported over past 24 hours

Brazil’s Health Ministry on Thursday reported over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the outbreak in the country, the country’s Health Ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 2,777 people died due to COVID-19 and 100,158 new cases have been registered.

The total number of cases in the country surpassed 12.32 million, including 303,462 deaths and more than 10.77 recoveries.

Brazil, a South American country with a population of more than 210 million, is the country most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, followed by the US.


Brazil has been going through difficult days in recent weeks due to both occupancy in intensive care units and the spread of P1, the more contagious type of COVID-19, which is thought to have originated in the country's Amazonas state.

In 18 of the country's 26 states and federal regions, intensive care units were declared to have at least 90% occupancy, and some hospitals in the country had a shortage of medical equipment.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.74 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

Over 124.95 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 70.88 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

