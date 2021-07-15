  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Brazilian President in Hospital, May Need Emergency Surgery

Brazilian President in Hospital, May Need Emergency Surgery

Published July 15th, 2021 - 06:48 GMT
Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized on Wednesday.
A woman holds a signal depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a dollar bill during a protest against his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Andre Borges / AFP

Doctor revealed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital on Wednesday suffering a bowel obstruction. They also added that he may need to go through an emergency surgery.

Also ReadThousands of Brazilians Calling For Bolsonaro's Impeachment Thousands of Brazilians Calling For Bolsonaro's Impeachment

Brazil's Special Secretariat for Social Communication said Bolsonaro experienced hiccups for more than a week and after having abdominal pain in the night, he was transported to a military hospital in Brasilia.

His office, though, announced his doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, diagnosed him with a bowel obstruction and transferred him to a facility in São Paulo, where he would undergo additional tests to determine if he needs surgery.

Though doctors haven't said if there's a connection, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen in 2018 while campaigning to be president. The incident perforated his liver, lung and intestine.


Bolsonaro has appeared to struggle while speaking over the past week, including Tuesday while talking to supporters, CNN reported. The president said his hiccups began after undergoing a dental procedure June 3.

"Guys, I'm voiceless, guys. If I start talking too much, the hiccup bout comes back. The hiccup is back," he said.

The Guardian reported he left a dinner early because he felt ill Friday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Jair BolsonaroBrazilBrazilian Presidentemergency surgery

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...