Brazilian President in Hospital, May Need Emergency Surgery

Doctor revealed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital on Wednesday suffering a bowel obstruction. They also added that he may need to go through an emergency surgery.

Brazil's Special Secretariat for Social Communication said Bolsonaro experienced hiccups for more than a week and after having abdominal pain in the night, he was transported to a military hospital in Brasilia.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is suffering from an "intestinal obstruction" that may need "emergency surgery," the government said after the far-right leader was admitted to hospital due to persistent hiccups https://t.co/wDmP4BPDYX — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 14, 2021

His office, though, announced his doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, diagnosed him with a bowel obstruction and transferred him to a facility in São Paulo, where he would undergo additional tests to determine if he needs surgery.

Though doctors haven't said if there's a connection, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen in 2018 while campaigning to be president. The incident perforated his liver, lung and intestine.



Bolsonaro has appeared to struggle while speaking over the past week, including Tuesday while talking to supporters, CNN reported. The president said his hiccups began after undergoing a dental procedure June 3.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil faces possible emergency surgery for an intestinal obstruction. He had complained in recent days about a persistent bout of hiccups, which had lasted more than 10 days. https://t.co/COEsvP7iW0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 14, 2021

"Guys, I'm voiceless, guys. If I start talking too much, the hiccup bout comes back. The hiccup is back," he said.

The Guardian reported he left a dinner early because he felt ill Friday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.