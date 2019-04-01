Brazil's New 'Diplomatic Office' in Jerusalem Upsets Palestinians

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a joint press conference at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem on March 31, 2019. (AFP/ File)

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned, in the strongest terms, the position of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry and official Brazilian statements regarding opening a “diplomatic office” in Jerusalem, in the central occupied West Bank, on Sunday.

The ministry considered this position a blatant violation of international legitimacy and its resolutions, and a direct aggression against the Palestinian people and their rights, as well as an approval to American and Israeli pressures aimed at perpetuating the occupation and settlement activities, the Judaization and annexation of Jerusalem, and the forceful imposition of the Israeli law on it.

The ministry stressed that it will contact the Palestinian ambassador in Brazil for consultations, in order to make the appropriate decisions to face such a situation.

The ministry reaffirmed that Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 and that the decisions made by the US administration and the Israeli government, and those who follow them, “will not give the occupation a right to East Jerusalem and its surroundings.”

According to Hebrew-language news outlets, Brazil opened a “diplomatic office” in Jerusalem during Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s short visit to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said to Bolsonaro during a meeting, “I welcome your decision to open a trade, technology, and innovation office, an official office of the Government of Brazil, in Jerusalem.”

Netanyahu added, “I hope that this is a first step toward the opening in time of the Brazilian Embassy in Jerusalem,” adding“Welcome to Jerusalem the capital of Israel!”

After taking power in January, Bolsonaro promised to follow in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump in relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. However, he backtracked on the promise and opened a “diplomatic office” instead.

The decision to move the embassy is highly controversial due to the fact that Israel wants claim of Jerusalem City as its capital, while the Palestinians view East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

