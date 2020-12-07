Bread Lines Spread Across Syria as Food Security Crisis Deepens

Hikes in prices and natural disasters have led to increased food shortages over the last few months. Alongside the continued fighting, it is believed that wildfires destroyed more than 30,000 hectares of agricultural and forested land between 1 September and 15 October in Latakia, Tartous, and parts of Hama. During October, early estimates thought that at least 140,000 people had been directly affected by wildfires, including in the pro-Assad region of Lattakia. Water and electricity su

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe