Breaking: 433 journalists jailed in 2022

Published December 14th, 2022 - 06:27 GMT
ALBAWABA - The number of journalists imprisoned worldwide has hit a new record high. 

In a latest report published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) it states that the number of jailed journalists has spiked to 433, according to AFP

The news is trending. The RSF report, Wednesday, the figure is up from 488 registered in 2021.

  

A total of 57 journalists were killed during the year, due in part to the war in Ukraine, up from "historic lows" of 48 and 50 in the last two years, respectively and as reported by the French news agency. 

 

 

