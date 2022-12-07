Breaking - Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Riyadh

ALBAWABA - Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Riyadh, Wednesday. He is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. He is attending a Saudi-Chinese Summit, a Gulf-Chinese venue and a Chinese-Arab world meeting in the Saudi capital.

Upon an invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques , King Salman

His Excellency the President of Republic of China arrives in Riyadh on an official visit to the Kingdom#Chinese_President_inSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/yJU9maEWGn — Leaders MENA (@leadersmena) December 7, 2022

News of the summit is all over the websites including the social media. This is his first visit to Saudi Arabia since 2016 and the third foreign visit of the Chinese president the Covid pandemic that started in 2019.

His presence in Riyadh is being described as a strategic visit to strengthen relations between China and the Arab world where more than 20 agreements will be signed worth $29.3 billion.

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Wednesday for a multiple-day visit, China's official news agency Xinhua reported, amid frayed ties between the two countries and the United States. https://t.co/wThBx1DfKr — DC Cajun (@DCCajun) December 7, 2022

Besides King Salman and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman he will be meeting 30 leaders from the Arab world and GCC countries.