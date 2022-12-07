  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Breaking - Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Riyadh

Breaking - Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Riyadh

Published December 7th, 2022 - 11:35 GMT
Welcoming the Chinese president in Riyadh
A picture taken on December 7, 2022 in Riyadh shows a billboard welcoming the Chinese president ahed of his to Saudi Arabia. Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia this week, meeting the king and de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil exporter. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

ALBAWABA -  Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Riyadh, Wednesday. He is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. He is attending a Saudi-Chinese Summit, a Gulf-Chinese venue and a Chinese-Arab world meeting in the Saudi capital.

News of the summit is all over the websites including the social media. This is his first visit to Saudi Arabia since 2016 and the third foreign visit of the Chinese president the Covid pandemic that started in 2019.

His presence in Riyadh is being described as a strategic visit to strengthen relations between China and the Arab world where more than 20 agreements will be signed worth $29.3 billion.

Besides King Salman and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman he will be meeting 30 leaders from the Arab world and GCC countries. 

 

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...