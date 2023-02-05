Breaking: Ex-Pakistani leader Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai

ALBAWABA - Former Pakistan's President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

He was aged 79 and ruled Pakistan in a bloodless coup for nearly 10 years starting 1979.

General Pervez Musharraf: Former president of Pakistan dies after long illness | World News | Sky News https://t.co/ih8ywxGwC7 — Ronnie (@Ronniemarkets) February 5, 2023

The four-star general died in hospital in Dubai on Sunday morning, according to media reports and a senior security official who spoke to AFP.

"I can confirm that the late general breathed his last in Dubai this morning ... He is no more," the official, who asked not to be named, told AFP.