Breaking: Ex-Pakistani leader Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai

Published February 5th, 2023 - 06:43 GMT
General Pervez Musharraf
Former Pakistani president General Pervez Musharraf (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Former Pakistan's President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness. 

He was aged 79 and ruled Pakistan in a bloodless coup for nearly 10 years starting 1979.

The four-star general died in hospital in Dubai on Sunday morning, according to media reports and a senior security official who spoke to AFP.

"I can confirm that the late general breathed his last in Dubai this morning ... He is no more," the official, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

 

Tags:Pervez MusharrafPakistan

