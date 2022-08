BREAKING: Israeli Forces Arrest AFP Photographer Ahmad Gharabli

ALBAWABA - Israeli occupation forces arrest AFP photographer Ahmad Gharabli in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa.

Israeli occupation forces arrested AFP photographer Ahmad Gharabli while he was documented the settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa in occupied Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/ddC028luZC — Palestine News (@palestinelatest) August 7, 2022

And before that a Palestinian journalists was also arrested. Nohammed Asho was assaulted in occupied Jerusalem.