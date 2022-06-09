BREAKING: Israel's PM Naftali Bennett in UAE

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has just landed in the United Arab Emirates for an official visit.

#BREAKING: Israel PM Bennett has arrived for an official visit in the UAE, will meet UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed pic.twitter.com/fwCQxCvynH — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 9, 2022

He was met at the airport by the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and he is due to meet the UAE president Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This is breaking news............