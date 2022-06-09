  1. Home
  3. BREAKING: Israel's PM Naftali Bennett in UAE

Published June 9th, 2022 - 09:19 GMT
Israeli PM Bennett with UAE Foreign Minister (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has just landed in the United Arab Emirates for an official visit.

He was met at the airport by the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and he is due to meet the UAE president Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

