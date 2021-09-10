Breaking: New Lebanese Government Finally

Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced the formation of a government on Friday afternoon, ending 13 months of caretaker governance.
The agreement over a Cabinet line-up, headed by telecoms billionaire Najib Mikati as Prime Minister, came after weeks of wrangling over the distribution of government ministries between Lebanon’s various political parties.
Here are the new ministers.
Prime Minister: Najib Mikati
Deputy PM: Saade Chami
Minister of Finance: Youssef Khalil
Minister of Interior: Bassam Mawlawi
Minister of Health: Firas Abiad
Minister of Energy: Walid Fayyad
Minister of Economy: Amin Salam
Minister of Education: Abbas Halabi
Minister of Environment: Nasser Yassine
Minister of Tourism: Walid Nassar
Minister of Transport: Ali Hamieh
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Abdullah Bou Habib
Ministry of Information: Georges Kordahi
Minister of Defense: Maurice Sleem
Minister of Social Affairs: Hector Hajjar
Minister of Sports and Youth: Georges Kallas
Minister of Administrative Reform: Najla Riachy
Minister of Industry: Georges Dabakian
Minister of Agriculture: Abbass Hajj Hassan
Minister of Justice: Henri Khoury
Minister of Telecommunications: Johnny Corm
Minister of Displaced: Issam Charafeddine
Minister of Labor: Mustafa Beyrum
Minister of Culture: Mohamad Mortada
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)