Breaking: New Lebanese Government Finally

Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced the formation of a government on Friday afternoon, ending 13 months of caretaker governance.

The agreement over a Cabinet line-up, headed by telecoms billionaire Najib Mikati as Prime Minister, came after weeks of wrangling over the distribution of government ministries between Lebanon’s various political parties.

Here are the new ministers.



Prime Minister: Najib Mikati



Deputy PM: Saade Chami



Minister of Finance: Youssef Khalil



Minister of Interior: Bassam Mawlawi



Minister of Health: Firas Abiad



Minister of Energy: Walid Fayyad



Minister of Economy: Amin Salam



Minister of Education: Abbas Halabi



Minister of Environment: Nasser Yassine



Minister of Tourism: Walid Nassar



Minister of Transport: Ali Hamieh



Minister of Foreign Affairs: Abdullah Bou Habib



Ministry of Information: Georges Kordahi



Minister of Defense: Maurice Sleem



Minister of Social Affairs: Hector Hajjar



Minister of Sports and Youth: Georges Kallas



Minister of Administrative Reform: Najla Riachy



Minister of Industry: Georges Dabakian



Minister of Agriculture: Abbass Hajj Hassan



Minister of Justice: Henri Khoury



Minister of Telecommunications: Johnny Corm



Minister of Displaced: Issam Charafeddine



Minister of Labor: Mustafa Beyrum



Minister of Culture: Mohamad Mortada