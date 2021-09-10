Breaking: New Lebanese Government Finally

  1. Home
Published September 10th, 2021 - 12:14 GMT
The agreement over a Cabinet line-up is headed by telecoms billionaire Najib Mikati as Prime Minister
Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced the formation of a government on Friday afternoon, ending 13 months of caretaker governance.

The agreement over a Cabinet line-up, headed by telecoms billionaire Najib Mikati as Prime Minister, came after weeks of wrangling over the distribution of government ministries between Lebanon’s various political parties.

Here are the new ministers.

Prime Minister: Najib Mikati

Deputy PM: Saade Chami

Minister of Finance: Youssef Khalil

Minister of Interior: Bassam Mawlawi

Minister of Health: Firas Abiad

Minister of Energy: Walid Fayyad

Minister of Economy: Amin Salam

Minister of Education: Abbas Halabi

Minister of Environment: Nasser Yassine

Minister of Tourism: Walid Nassar

Minister of Transport: Ali Hamieh

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Abdullah Bou Habib

Ministry of Information: Georges Kordahi

Minister of Defense: Maurice Sleem

Minister of Social Affairs: Hector Hajjar

Minister of Sports and Youth: Georges Kallas

Minister of Administrative Reform: Najla Riachy

Minister of Industry: Georges Dabakian

Minister of Agriculture: Abbass Hajj Hassan

Minister of Justice: Henri Khoury

Minister of Telecommunications: Johnny Corm

Minister of Displaced: Issam Charafeddine

Minister of Labor: Mustafa Beyrum

Minister of Culture: Mohamad Mortada


