Breaking News: Ibrahim Assaf Replaces Jubeir as Foreign Minister in Saudi Cabinet Reshuffle

Ibrahim Al-Assaf is the new Saudi Foreign Minister replacing Adel Al-Jubair in Major Cabinet Reshuffle. (AFP/ File Photo/Fayez Nureldine)

Saudi Arabia announced a cabinet reshuffle Thursday.

In a royal decree royal announcing the restructuring, Ibrahim Al-Assaf was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs, a position that was formally held by Adel Al-Jubeir, who was appointed as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz was appointed as the Minister of National Guard, and Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Ghofeily was relieved as National Guard advisor.

Khaled Al-Harbi was appointed head of the Public Security Directorate in place of Saud bin Abdul Aziz Hilal.

Musaed Al Aiban was appointed as Saudi Arabia's National Security adviser.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal was appointed as chairman of the General Sports Authority in place of Turki Al Asheikh, who was appointed as the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

Prince Sultan bin Salman was relieved as president of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), and was replaced by Ahmad Al-Khateeb.

A new entity called the General Commission for Exhibitions and Conferences is to be set up, and its CEO will be appointed by royal decree.

The Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majed Al-Qassabi will also be responsible for the General Commission for Exhibitions and Conferences

Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom's ambassador in London, was relieved of his post.

Turki Al-Shabana was appointed as Minister of Media, and Hamad Al-Sheikh was appointed as Minister of Education.

Ahmed bin Mohammad Al-Issa, who was relieved as Minister of Education, was appointed as a Royal Court advisor and head of the Saudi Public Education Evaluation Commission.

Awad bin Saleh Al Awad, who was relieved as Minister of Media, has been appointed as a Royal Court advisor.

Iman Al-Mutairi was appointed as assistant to the Minister of Commerce.

Turki bin Talal replaced Faisal bin Khaled as the governer of the Asir region.

Prince Badr bin Sultan was relieved of his post and replaced by Prince Faisal bin Nawaf as the governor of Al-Jouf region.

Mansour bin Mohammad bin Saad Al Saud was appointed as Hafr Al-Batin's governor.

Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was appointed as Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region.

Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed was appointed as a Royal Court Advisor.

This article has been adapted from its original source.