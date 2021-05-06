BREAKING: Qatari Finance Minister Arrested Over Misuse of Funds

Highlights
Qatar’s prosecutor ordered the arrest of Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al-Emadi to question him over an alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds, state-run Qatar News Agency reported.
Al Emadi, who has held the role since 2013, also serves as the chairman of Qatar National Bank’s board, is president of the executive board of Qatar Airways, and is on the board of Qatar Investment Authority.
