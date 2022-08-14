BREAKING: US Congressional Delegates Land in Taiwan

ALBAWABA - A group of US Congressmen arrives in Taiwan to express solidarity with the Island as tensions spike high with China.

🔴 #BREAKING | US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan: Statement | reported by news agency AFP — NDTV (@ndtv) August 14, 2022

The delegation includes Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), Representative Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), and Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS), according to AFP.