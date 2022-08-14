  1. Home
  3. BREAKING: US Congressional Delegates Land in Taiwan

Published August 14th, 2022 - 12:09 GMT
ALBAWABA - A group of US Congressmen arrives in Taiwan to express solidarity with the Island as tensions spike high with China. 

The delegation includes Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), Representative Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), and Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS), according to AFP. 

Via SyndiGate.info


