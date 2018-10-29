Breaking: Woman Blows up Herself in Central Tunis
At the scene where a woman blew herself up in central Tunis. (Twitter)
A woman blew herself up in the center of the Tunisian capital on Monday, according to witnesses.
The explosion took place in Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the witnesses said.
No information was yet available about casualties.
Security forces cordoned off the scene of the blast.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
