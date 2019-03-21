Brexit Has Made Britain Laughing Stock of The World

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for European Union Disable alert for Theresa May Disable alert for Brussels Follow >

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due in the Belgian capital Brussels later on Thursday to present to European leaders an "alternative" plan he has drawn up to take Britain out of the European Union (EU), as Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to win parliamentary support for her Brexit deal.

The main opposition leader’s schedule included meetings with the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, and the Secretary-General of the European Commission, Martin Selmayr, the Labour Party said in a statement.

Corbyn will express confidence to EU leaders that his alternative deal will be agreed upon in the UK parliament, the party said.

The Labour leader was also going to hold talks with prime ministers of seven EU countries including Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez.

The trip comes shortly after May asked the bloc to delay Brexit’s March 29 deadline until June 30 so she can win the lawmakers’ support.

Speaking at Parliament on Wednesday, May said that the extension to the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty does not rule out a no-deal scenario at the end even though the Commons already ruled out a no-deal option last week.

Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that London should use the delay to let parliament find a way through the current impasse.

He said the responsible approach would be for Prime Minister Theresa May to: “seek an extension to prevent no deal and provide time for parliament to find a majority for a different approach.”

Meanwhile, May was also headed to Brussels on Thursday to discuss the possibility of approving the short delay.

EU Council president Donald Tusk at a press conference on Wednesday that for the bloc to accept a delay the British parliament has to endorse May’s Withdrawal Agreement first.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that the EU could hold an emergency summit to offer a Brexit extension as soon as next week, while demanding potentially onerous conditions such as holding another Brexit referendum.

This article has been adapted from its original source.