  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Britain Considers Moving Her Embassy to Jerusalem - Israeli PM Lapid

Britain Considers Moving Her Embassy to Jerusalem - Israeli PM Lapid

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 22nd, 2022 - 08:48 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Breaking. Israeli Prime Minister says he has met with the head of the UK Prime Minister Liz Traus. He said she told him Britain is actively thinking of transferring her embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. 

 

 

The news is trending. Truss was speaking at the annual UN General Assembly meetings. According to Annahar newspaper Truss met Lapid at the UN in New York she before she gave her speech and stated she informed him she was seriously considering moving the British embassy headquarters from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
 

Quoting the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, it reported Truss told Lapid procedures for examining the new embassy site had already begun.

Tags:Yair LapidLiz TrussOccupied JerusalemBritainlondon

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...