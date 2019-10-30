Britain Set for a General Election on Dec.12

Following an extension to the previous 31st of October Brexit deadline, the United Kingdom currently has between now and the 31st of January, 2020, before exiting the European Union. But during this time, it seems the country is destined for an early general election.

In the midst of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's failed bid to crash the country out of the European Union by the former Brexit deadline, the Brexiteer support for Johnson led the conservative party seem rattled. This comes at a time when the country is being forced to choose whom to elect next.





The Brexit deadline has been extended and now the people of the UK eagerly watch, awaiting a general election which appears to be looming. But the question really is: what is the British public currently making of all this parliamentary chaos?

Since the announcement of Britain’s referendum results in 2016, the country's parliamentary system has been in shambles and seemingly lost the confidence of much of the population. Brexit is now agenda number one in the minds of the voting masses.

Given the climate of heightened tensions between the left and the right wing in the country, with anti-immigrant sentiment on the rise, how the UK will vote in a general election will have been shaped to a great extent by the ongoing Brexit catastrophe.

This article has been adapted from its original source.