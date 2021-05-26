Britain Trains Palestinians and Israelis to Quash Protests in the West Bank

The British military has been training Israeli and Palestinian security forces as part of a multimillion-dollar project that will last until 2022. The project, funded through the UK’s Foreign Office and Ministry of Defense, aims to “deal with threats to Israel originating in the West Bank”. According to information obtained by the news website Declassified UK, the British are hoping to strengthen security measures through Palestinian Authority (PA) forces to stop a “potential

