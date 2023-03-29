Britain to witness massive strike in April

ALBAWABA - It is slated that different parts of Britain will witness series of strikes by public sector employees, next month, in light of the cost-of-living crisis that the country is witnessing, amid high inflation and low wages.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) announced Monday that 130,000 members will join another all-out strike on April 28.

According to a statement issued by the union, the aim of the strike is to "increase pressure on the government regarding the issue of wages, pensions, and job security."

It is expected that the April strikes will also include employees of The British Museum, The British Library, driver's license inspectors and border police. Doctors are also scheduled to join the strikes too.

The expected strikes come at a time where the annual inflation rate in Britain rose to 10.4 percent in February, which is said to be causing a decrease in the value of wages.

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insists that wage increases could fuel inflation, besides that "the increases will hamper the government's efforts to reduce public debt, which has ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic."

For a few months, Britain has been witnessing strikes from time to time by employees in various sectors. On particular, the transportation strikes have led to disturbances in movement during the holidays period in December.